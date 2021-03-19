Hornets Staying in LA for Matchup with Clippers

Charlotte Hornets (20-20) at LA Clippers (26-16)

Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 10 PM EST (STAPLES Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Clippers won, 111-96 on Oct. 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA

Hornets in Need of Bringing More Urgency from Tipoff

After a 25-point loss in Denver on Wednesday night, the Hornets came out flat again versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the second leg of their back-to-back on Thursday evening. Charlotte trailed by 18 in the opening half and although managed to tie the score and stay within one possession for a period of time over the final two quarters, never fully overcame the early deficit. Clutch-time play and late-game heroics have become a staple of the Hornets’ identity this season, but teams like the Nuggets, Lakers and now Clippers are simply too talented to be beginning this slow against.

After Strong Start, Clippers Have Been Up and Down Lately

One of the NBA’s preseason title contenders began the 2020-21 campaign with a 21-8 record and has since posted a 5-8 mark, a stretch that includes a 28-point loss to Memphis, a 20-point loss to New Orleans and a loss to the Wizards. One noticeable trend during this 13-game stretch for the Clippers has been their third-quarter play – they rank last in the NBA in defensive rating (123.1) and 26th in net rating (-10.1) during this frame. The Hornets could put themselves in great position if they can manage a better start and then bring the same post-halftime energy they had against the Lakers to this contest tonight.

Paul George Showcasing Improved Efficiency, Playmaking This Season

Five-time All-NBA forward Paul George had a rough end to the 2019-20 season, but seems to have found his footing in year two with the Clippers. While he’s averaging a relatively modest 23.1 points, George is shooting personal bests from both the field (48.4%) and three-point range (44.4%) right now, the latter of which ranks 10th in the NBA. Already one of the league’s premier wing defenders, George is also dishing out a career-high 5.3 assists per game. Together with fellow superstar and two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers certainly have one of the league’s top duos at their disposal.

Preview Quote

“For us, we just have to come out with the same energy. Even if guys aren’t feeling good, we have to be aggressive and play together on both ends of the floor. It’s will and want-to. Sometimes guys are tired or not feeling great, but we have to fight past that. There’s a lot of games and we’re playing the best players each and every night. For us to win, we have to bring it from the jump. We have to figure it out and clean it up for the next game.” – PJ Washington after Thursday’s loss to the Lakers

Final Thoughts

Two outings into their five-game, Western Conference road trip and the writing is all over the wall – the Hornets simply have to be starting games in a more competitive fashion, particularly against opponents of this caliber. Harnessing the same energy and spirit showcased in the second half against the Lakers for a full 48 minutes will be imperative for Charlotte as the team looks to snap its two-game slide tonight.

Additional Notes

G Patrick Beverly (right knee soreness) and F Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) were out for the Clippers on Wednesday night in Dallas… LA is 6-1 this season with two-or-more days off… Charlotte is 1-10 against the Clippers since the start of the 2014-15 NBA campaign (lone win: 102-87 at home on Nov. 18, 2017)… The Clippers have won 10 straight home meetings with the Hornets (last loss: 100-95 on Feb. 28, 2009).