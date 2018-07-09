Hornets Stay Unbeaten in Vegas with Another Late Victory

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

VIDEO: Postgame vs. Heat on Facebook Live | Team Highlights vs. Heat | Willy Hernangomez Highlights vs. Heat

GALLERY: Game Action vs. Heat

Despite losing starting shooting guard Malik Monk to a Summer-League-ending thumb injury yesterday, a handful of Hornets players stepped up in his absence, knocking off the Miami Heat, 94-90, on Sunday, July 8 in Las Vegas.

Willy Hernangomez notched his second double-double in as many outings, posting a game-high-tying 22 points, a team-high 10 rebounds and two assists, while Dwayne Bacon also had 22 points to go along with six rebounds and team-high three steals.

“I think the most important thing is we got the win,” said Hernangomez after the game. “Myself, I’m feeling great. Keep doing the things I’m doing. Helping my teammates play hard. Like I said, the most important thing is we got a second win and I’m looking forward to playing hard tomorrow and getting another one.”

Trailing by five points midway through the fourth quarter, the Hornets rolled off a 10-0 run on the Heat to take an 84-79 lead with 3:34 left on the clock. Miami eventually got a chance to take the lead with 10.7 seconds to go, but Rashad Vaughn’s potential go-ahead jumper came up short. The Hornets got the rebound and hit all six of their free-throw attempts down the stretch to seal the win.

Additionally, Charlotte got double-digit scoring performances from the rest of its starters, all of whom are rookies. Miles Bridges (14 points), Devonte’ Graham (12 points and seven assists) and J.P. Macura (11 points) all cracked the 10-point barrier, while Joe Chealey chipped in seven points and four rebounds off the bench in his Summer League debut.

The Hornets scored 15 points off turnovers, while Miami finished with just seven. Charlotte also outscored the Heat in fast-break points (11-5) and in the paint (42-36).

“I really liked the way we came out in the second half, especially the fourth quarter – defensively, communication, swarming,” said Hornets Head Summer League Coach Jay Hernandez following the win. “The first half, I thought we were a little too sloppy with the ball. I think losing Malik, it took a little time for us to gel the way we wanted to.”

Daryl Macon led five Miami players in double figures with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Landry Nnoko notched a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds in the loss.

The Hornets are back in action on Monday, July 9 as they finish off Summer League preliminary play at 7 p.m. ET against the Boston Celtics.