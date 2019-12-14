Hornets Statement on the Passing of Carl Scheer

How Early Hornets Architect Carl Scheer Left a Lasting Legacy on All-Star Weekend

December 14, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets today released the following statement on the passing of Carl Scheer.

“The Hornets organization mourns the loss of Carl Scheer. As our first president and general manager, he built the franchise from the ground up and laid the foundation for our city’s love affair with the Hornets. Carl was a true pioneer whose innovative ideas such as the slam dunk contest changed the NBA. His contributions to professional basketball in the state of North Carolina are unmatched, having led not only the Hornets but also the ABA's Carolina Cougars, and his knowledge and love of the game will be missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Marsha, son Bob, daughter Lauren, and his entire family.”