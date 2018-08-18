Hornets Statement on the Passing of Bob Bass

August 18, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets today released the following statement on the passing of Bob Bass.

“The Charlotte Hornets are saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Bass. After coming to Charlotte in 1995, Bob was responsible for some of the most successful teams in Hornets history and left an indelible mark on our franchise. Under his leadership the Hornets never finished a season with a record under .500, and his team building earned him the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award in 1997. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Pat, sons Kelly and Kip, and the entire Bass family.”