Charlotte Hornets Statement Regarding 2019-20 Season

June 4, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement today regarding the 2019-20 NBA season:

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to complete the 2019-20 season, but we understand and support the NBA’s plan.

“Led by President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak, we are very confident in our franchise’s direction in our effort to create long-term sustained success. Our team made great strides this season under the leadership of Head Coach James Borrego. We saw significant improvement from many of our young players, as evidenced by having three Hornets participate in the Rising Stars Game at NBA All-Star Weekend. Our roster consists of hard-working, dedicated players that are committed to improving their game. We are excited to see our team’s growth next year after another offseason of development.

“We appreciate the patience, understanding and support of our Swarm365 Members, partners and fans over the last several months. The 2020-21 NBA season is likely to begin in December, and we look forward to returning to the court at Spectrum Center at that time.”