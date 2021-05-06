Hornets Starting Season-Long 5-Game Homestand Against Chicago

Charlotte Hornets (32-33) vs. Chicago Bulls (26-39)

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Bally Sports and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Bulls won, 108-91 on April 22, 2021 in Chicago, IL

Short-Handed Hornets Survive and Advance in Detroit

It wasn’t the prettiest of offensive performances, but the Hornets still found a way to squeak out a three-point road win in Detroit on Tuesday night. Rookie LaMelo Ball returned to his pre-injury form with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Caleb Martin (season-high-tying 17 points), Brad Wanamaker (season-high 15 points) and Jalen McDaniels (first career double-double) all rose to the occasion in the victory. Even without Gordon Hayward, Devonte’ Graham, PJ Washington, Miles Bridges and Cody Martin, the Hornets capitalized on a handful of offensive areas (second-chance, fast-break, free throws), putting up just enough points to win.

Zach LaVine Finally Returning to Bulls Rotation

After missing 11 consecutive games because of Health and Safety Protocols, Bulls guard Zach LaVine was finally cleared to practice earlier this week for the Bulls, who have gone 4-7 in his absence. Chicago has failed to crack 100 points in each of its last four outings – all losses – without the NBA’s seventh-leading scorer and ranks 29th in the NBA in offensive rating during this stretch (99.5). How LaVine will look after so much time off is unclear, but his return could provide a huge jolt to a Bulls offense that has also been without star center Nikola Vučević (right adductor tightness; expected to also play tonight) for the last two games.

Despite Offensive Troubles, Defense Stepping Up for Chicago

The Bulls might be struggling to score points at the moment without LaVine, but the defense has looked impressive, holding the Hornets to just 91 points on 26% shooting from three two weeks ago at the United Center. Chicago sits ninth in the NBA in defensive rating (111.0) since April 16, a significant improvement from the 21st-place standing it produced over the first 54 games (112.3). Specifically, the Bulls rank first in second-chance points (9.1) and sixth in paint points allowed (44.2) since losing LaVine, two areas that Charlotte will have to take advantage of tonight.

Preview Quote

“I think for us, it’s just focusing on the game itself tomorrow. There’s no celebrating. We’re not in the playoffs yet, the job is not done. I think we have enough veterans that understand what point of the season we’re at. Everybody has injuries, everybody is dealing with injuries and for us, we have to focus on the game tomorrow. Then, the next game will be Orlando and so on all the way to our last game.” – Bismack Biyombo after Wednesday’s practice

Final Thoughts

With their regular season schedule now down to seven games, the Charlotte Hornets couldn’t have asked for better timing in terms of having a long five-game homestand in front of a friendly Spectrum Center crowd. Hopefully getting more bodies into the lineup combined with more opportunistic offense and another strong defensive showing will put the hosts on the right track for another critical victory against the Bulls.

Additional Notes

G Troy Brown Jr. (left ankle sprain) has not played for Chicago since April 19… Devonte’ Graham (right knee discomfort) is doubtful to play tonight for Charlotte… The Bulls are 2-7 with at least two days off in between games this season (lost at home to Philadelphia on Monday night)… The Hornets have not been swept by the Bulls in a season series since 2011-12 (lost all three matchups this year)