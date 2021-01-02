Hornets Starting 4-Game Road Trip with Two Outings in Philly

Charlotte Hornets (2-3) at Philadelphia 76ers (4-1)

Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 7 PM EST (Wells Fargo Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: 76ers won, 114-106, on Nov. 10, 2019 in Philadelphia

Cracking the 76ers’ Staunch Defensive Unit

The Hornets offense has shown flashes this season and will be tested greatly by a Philadelphia squad that currently ranks first in the NBA in defensive efficiency (98.0), fourth in rebounding percentage (53.4%) and tied for fourth in paint points allowed (40.4). Continuing to generate easier scoring opportunities in transition will be important for the Hornets as they look to avoid playing too much half-court offense against high-level defenders like Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Dwight Howard and Matisse Thybulle.

Get the Charlotte Backcourt Going Early and Often

Two players the Hornets need to get good looks soon after tipoff are guards Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham, who combined to shoot just 2-of-21 and 1-of-9 from three for nine total points in the team’s 108-93 home loss to Memphis last night. Graham in particular has had a rough start to the season in terms of offensive inefficiency, although is averaging 6.6 assists through the first five games. Finding some rhythm for this duo off the bat will be key to kick starting a Hornets offense that has been very up and down this campaign to say the least.

Keep Philadelphia’s 3-Point Shooting in Check

Despite adding a pair of proven shooters in Danny Green and Seth Curry over the offseason, Philadelphia is struggling to connect from long distance, ranking just 22th in the NBA in three-point percentage (33.8%) after finishing ninth last year (36.8%). Things could be turning for the 76ers offense though after the team went 15-of-33 on triples (45.5%) in a blowout road win over Orlando on Thursday night. Curry, Thybulle and Tobias Harris combined to go 10-of-15 from behind the arc and will need to be closed monitored by the Hornets out on the perimeter.

Preview Quote

“We can’t let not making shots translate over to defense. We can bring that defensive energy every night and do our jobs and assignments. It’ll translate over to getting easy buckets. We have to get stops and if [the 76ers] do score, we just have to get the ball out fast and try and beat them up the court. Flatten them out and keep them in attack mode, keep them in rotations, attack the paint and then get open shots.” – Devonte’ Graham

Final Thoughts

Philadelphia has had Charlotte’s number over the last few years, winning each of the last 11 meetings, with the last five having been decided by an average of just 3.6 points. If the Hornets can focus on coming out aggressive like they did in Dallas and dictate the game with their style of play, there’s no reason they can’t breakthrough against this pesky 76ers squad and kick off the road trip with a victory.

Additional Notes

G Furkan Korkmaz (left adductor strain) will not play for Philadelphia… The Hornets and 76ers squared off just once last season, with their other two scheduled meetings canceled following the NBA suspension on March 11… Charlotte’s most recent win against Philadelphia came at home on Nov. 2, 2016… These teams will also meet again on Monday, Jan. 4 at the Wells Fargo Center.