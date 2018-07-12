Hornets Start Summer League Playoffs by Taking Down Warriors

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

A stellar first-quarter performance keyed an impressive win for the Hornets as they opened the 2018 Summer League Tournament by defeating the Golden State Warriors, 87-69, on Wednesday, July 11 in Las Vegas.

Charlotte got a big night from a trifecta of players, highlighted by sophomore Dwayne Bacon, who tallied a team-high 19 points and three rebounds. Willy Hernangomez registered 18 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for his fourth-straight double-double, while rookie Miles Bridges chipped in another 17 points and eight boards.

“I’m just trying to get to the rim and use my ability,” stated Bacon after the game. “I feel like I’m big enough, I’m strong enough to get there. It’s just getting there and finishing.”

Charlotte outscored Golden State in the opening frame, 24-14, and never looked back as they cruised to their third win in four appearances in 2018 Summer League play.

“It was our best first quarter by far of the whole tournament,” said Hornets Summer League Head Coach Jay Hernandez. “In playoff rounds, you have to set a tone defensively. Shots will fall, but setting the tone defensively, that’s where we want to be and that actually carried through the rest of the game.”

Charlotte received another nine bench points from B.J. Johnson and seven points apiece from J.P. Macura and Gabe DeVoe. Joe Chealey also added four points, four rebounds and team-high totals in both assists (6) and steals (2).

The Hornets managed 21 points off 10 Warriors turnovers, while Golden State had just 11 points on 15 Charlotte giveaways. The victors also owned a 16-7 margin in second-chance points as well.

Golden State had a game-high 20 points from Marcus Derrickson and another double-digit scoring performance from Rion Brown, who finished with 13 points. J.P. Tokoto added seven points and team-high 10 rebounds, while Josh Magette dished out a nightly-high eight assists.

The Hornets now have two days off before returning to the court on Saturday, July 14 at 6 p.m. ET as they’ll take on the Toronto Raptors in their second playoff game of the tournament.