Hornets Start Strong, But Offense Staggers Again in Boston

A fantastic first-quarter showing by the Charlotte Hornets was eventually undone and then some by more shooting struggles as they closed out their back-to-back with a 119-93 road loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, Dec. 22 at TD Garden.

Devonte’ Graham led the visitors with a team-high 23 points, four rebounds and a game-high 10 assists (second career 20/10 game) Seventeen of his points came in the first quarter, the most by a Charlotte player in the opening frame of a road game since Jan. 11, 2008 (Jason Richardson; 17 at Cleveland). He is also the first Charlotte player with at least 20 points, 10 assists and zero turnovers in a road game in franchise history.

Charlotte shot 61.9% and drained 7-of-10 three-point attempts to take a 37-30 lead after the opening quarter. The offense stalled after that as the Hornets scored just 40 total points over the next two frames on 38.5% shooting (15-of-39), although entered the fourth down just 84-77. Boston quickly took control from there, outscoring the Hornets, 35-16, over the final 12 minutes for its 12th win in 13 home games this season.

“We were 14-of-44 shooting in the second half. That was the difference right there,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “I thought we had good looks. Of course, many of them didn’t go down. We kept it close there for a minute, but they got away from us. We just couldn’t find a bucket for whatever reason. I’m assuming [when I watch the film], I’ll watch some shots that could have gone down and maybe it would have been a different outcome.”

Bismack Biyombo had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and two blocks, narrowly missing his season high by just one point. Miles Bridges finished with 15 points and six rebounds and Terry Rozier chipped in 14 points and four assists in his first regular season game in Boston since leaving the Celtics in a sign-and-trade deal this past July.

Jayson Tatum exploded for a career-high 39 points on 15-of-29 shooting, 12 rebounds, two assists and three blocks to lead Boston in the win. Kemba Walker (23 points), Jaylen Brown (16) and Grant Williams (12) also scored in double figures, while Enes Kanter just missed a double-double with eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds off the bench.

Charlotte finished the night shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.4% from three-point range (3-of-24 after the first quarter from distance). The Hornets did manage a season-low-tying three turnovers, but were outrebounded by a definitive 57-27 margin (10-2 deficit in offensive boards).

A full four days off awaits the Hornets before they return to the court on Friday, Dec. 27, to face the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 7 PM EST tip-off at Spectrum Center. Catch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.