Hornets Start Hot, Finish Strong for First Preseason Win

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Coach Borrego | Dwayne Bacon | Devonte' Graham

It might have taken four attempts, but the Charlotte Hornets finally notched their first preseason win of the campaign as they knocked off the hometown Memphis Grizzlies, 120-99, on Monday, Oct. 14 at the FedExForum.

Newcomer Terry Rozier was simply outstanding for the visitors, finishing with game highs in scoring (24 points on 9-of-15 shooting) and assists (eight) to go along with seven rebounds, two steals and just one turnover in 28 minutes of action.

Charlotte led by 11 at the break, but Memphis quickly tied the score at 61-61 just three minutes into the second half. The Hornets got their advantage back to five by the end of the frame and then opened the fourth on a blistering 26-4 run to put the Grizzlies away for good.

Devonte’ Graham also stuffed the statsheet with 18 points (4-of-6 from three), seven rebounds, and five assists in 25 minutes off the bench. Dwayne Bacon (21 points), PJ Washington (10) and Malik Monk (10) all scored in double figures, while Cody Zeller racked up five points, a team-high 10 rebounds and two assists.

Forward Brandon Clarke led Memphis with a team-high 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds in the loss. Fellow rookie Ja Morant had 15 points and six assists, Jae Crowder added 12 points and Dillon Brooks chipped in 11 points off the bench for the hosts.

The Hornets entered the night shooting just 29.5% from three in the preseason, but connected on 17-of-40 long-ball attempts (42.5%). They also held the Grizzlies to 37.6% from the field (28.1% from three), scored 26 points off 21 Memphis giveaways and surrendered a miniscule three second-chance points on 1-of-9 shooting.

Charlotte will wrap up its preseason schedule on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at home against the Detroit Pistons beginning at 7 PM EST.