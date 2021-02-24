Hornets Squaring Off Against Phoenix in the Desert

Charlotte Hornets (14-16) at Phoenix Suns (20-10)

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 9 PM EST (Phoenix Suns Arena)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Suns won, 100-92 on Jan. 12, 2020 in Phoenix

Hornets Get Good News on Hayward’s Hand Injury

Things rapidly went from bad to worse in the second half of the Hornets’ 132-110 road loss in Utah on Monday night when leading-scorer Gordon Hayward exited the game in the fourth quarter after falling and injuring his right hand. While it didn’t look too promising in the moment, Tuesday’s update confirmed just a contusion, leaving the veteran questionable for tonight’s game in Phoenix. Other Charlotte players will certainly have to step up if Hayward can’t go, but considering how it looked at the time, it appears that the Hornets dodged a bullet on their already precarious injury front.

Chris Paul’s Added Presence Helping Phoenix Play Balanced Basketball

The offseason acquisition of nine-time All-NBA point guard Chris Paul has somewhat predictably brought Phoenix’s ninth-fastest pace from last season (101.7) down to a methodical 29th-place ranking in the NBA at the moment (97.4). This precision though has helped the Suns compile the eighth-ranked offense (114.6) and fourth-ranked defense (108.9), largely because they also hold the league’s fourth-lowest turnover percentage (13.1%). Overall, Phoenix is playing really clean basketball right now with improving young players like Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson all contributing to the cause.

Charlotte Will Need to Put Up Points Off Turnovers

One major reason the Hornets were able to hang with the Jazz for at least three quarters on Monday night was because they managed to score 25 points off 23 Utah turnovers. On the year, Charlotte sits third in the NBA in this category (19.6), while Phoenix also ranks third in terms of points surrendered off takeaways (14.8). Playing disruptive, deflection-generating defense, particularly in the paint, and then getting into transition will likely be Charlotte’s most opportunistic path to scoring points against one of the NBA’s best defensive units.

Preview Quote

“We just have to play well. Those are two very good players [in Phoenix’s Chris Paul and Devin Booker]. This team is playing extremely well and it doesn’t get any easier. We just saw Utah, who is playing extremely well. Phoenix plays a very similar style with multiple ball-handlers and playmakers playing at a high level. It’s another challenge in front of us and now we have to play for forty-eight minutes and not just thirty-six.” – Head Coach James Borrego.

Final Thoughts

Despite the avalanche of three-pointers conceded in the final quarter-and-a-half of play in Salt Lake City two nights ago, the Hornets for the most part played relatively well against a red-hot Utah Jazz team. They’ll have another crack at a streaking top-4 Western Conference team tonight and will need to compile a much more consistent performance in order to get back in the win column.

Additional Notes

G Devonte’ Graham (left knee patella femoral discomfort) and G Caleb Martin (Health and Safety Protocols) will miss their third and fifth consecutive games, respectively, for the Hornets… Phoenix swept the seasons series with Charlotte last year after dropping the previous five head-to-head meetings… After starting the season 8-8, the Suns have gone 12-2 since Jan. 27.