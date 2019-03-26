Hornets, Spurs Set to Collide in Charlotte

Coming off a miraculous, last-second victory up in Toronto, the Charlotte Hornets are now eyeing a fourth straight win as they play host to the San Antonio Spurs starting tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center.

Charlotte won in San Antonio, 108-93, back on Jan. 14, which was the team’s first victory at AT&T Center since Nov. 15, 2006. Kemba Walker had a game-high 33 points and five assists as the Hornets outscored the Spurs, 32-21, in the fourth quarter. They also won the rebounding battle by a margin of 53-44 and had just seven giveaways compared to 12 by San Antonio.

With Tony Parker not playing the last four games, rookie Devonte’ Graham has stepped up in a big way for the Hornets, finishing with 10 points, a career-high nine assists and one turnover in Sunday’s win. Over his last six appearances, the Kansas product has tallied 21 dimes to just 2 giveaways and, on the year, ranks first amongst rookies in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.87; mini. 30 GP).

Graham will be tasked with covering a seasoned backup counterpart in Patty Mills, a 10th-year veteran out of St. Mary’s College. The Australian National Teamer is one of the best and least-talked-about reserve guards in the NBA and is averaging 11.0 PPG, 3.4 APG and 1.0 TPG over his last nine games, while shooting 44.9 and 41.7 percent from the field and three, respectively.

San Antonio (11.8) and Charlotte (12.0) currently sit first and second in the NBA in fewest turnovers per game, with individuals like Graham and Mills helping play a large role in these rankings. Look for the bench units and ball security (or potentially lack thereof) to play a factor in this one as the Hornets shoot for their first season-series sweep of the Spurs since 1996-97.

Game Note – San Antonio has won 10 of its last 12, although has dropped two of three… The Hornets have only had one other three-game winning streak this season, which began with their victory over their first victory against the Spurs (Jan. 14-19)… LaMarcus Aldridge scored 48 PTS in Sunday’s road win over Boston.

Classic Fact –The late Bob Bass is the only recipient of the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award in Charlotte Hornets franchise history. Bass also garnered this honor back in 1990, when he was with San Antonio. He, Bryan Colangelo (Phoenix and Toronto) and Jerry West (Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis) are the only ones to win this award with two different teams.