Hornets, Spurs Both Searching for First Summer League Victory

Charlotte Hornets (0-2) vs. San Antonio (0-2)

Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at 3 PM EDT (Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, NV)

ESPNews, ESPNU and Hornets App

Last Summer League meeting between these teams: July 7, 2019 (Spurs won, 106-96)

Increased Ball Movement Key to Kickstarting Hornets’ Offensive Woes

The Hornets’ offense has been stuck in a rut out in the Nevada desert and committing 48 total turnovers during its two-game span thus far is a major reason why. Head Coach Dutch Gaitley pinpointed a lack of ball movement throughout the team’s 80-70 loss to the Kings on Monday night, allowing the Kings’ defense to swallow up the team’s all-too-frequent iso possessions.

Two days off in between games should certainly provide the Hornets a needed rest and evaluation period. Primary ball-handlers like Grant Riller, James Bouknight and DJ Carton need to lead the charge in the passing department and get more players involved in order to get Charlotte’s point production pointed in the right direction.

San Antonio’s 3-PT Shooting Standing Out in Summer League

Like Charlotte, the Spurs are also off to an 0-2 start in Summer League, losing two contests to the Timberwolves and Bulls by just five combined points. Rookie lottery pick Joshua Primo (Coach’s Decision) sat out Tuesday’s loss to Chicago, with second-year guard Tre Jones (23) and former Division II star Jaylen Morris (20) both notching 20-point games in his absence.

San Antonio has been one of the better Summer League teams thus far (still early, yes) when it comes to three-point efficiency, ranking ninth at 36.5%. Charlotte struggled containing the perimeter in its first game against Portland (11-of-25; 44.0%) before tightening things up a bit on Monday evening against Sacramento (6-of-26; 23.1%).

Hornets Player to Watch: Arnoldas Kulboka

The Lithuanian import shot just 1-of-4 for three points in the opening outing of his third NBA Summer League, then followed up the relatively quiet showing with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting, three rebounds and two steals versus the Kings. Known primarily as simply a spot-up threat beforehand, Kulboka’s game has become much more well-rounded playing in Spain the past two years, as evidenced by his recent activeness around the glass, facilitating and defensive play-making.