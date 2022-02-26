Hornets Sports & Entertainment Statement On Updated Mask Policy At Spectrum Center

February 26, 2022 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment released the following statement today regarding the updated mask policy for Hornets games and other events at Spectrum Center:

“Hornets Sports & Entertainment has updated its policies for fans attending games and events at Spectrum Center, starting with tonight’s Eric Church concert and tomorrow’s Hornets game vs. Detroit. Following Mecklenburg County’s decision last week to rescind the mask mandate for indoor venues effective today, masks will no longer be required, but are recommended, for those in attendance. Additionally, as has been required throughout the season by the NBA, fans sitting in areas within 15 feet of the court and the player benches will still need to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours.”