Hornets Sign Xavier Sneed

September 20, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed Xavier Sneed. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sneed was a member of the Hornets 2021 Summer League Roster in Las Vegas, averaging 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in four games. He appeared in 13 games last season with Charlotte’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 8.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. Sneed finished the 2020-21 season with the second-best steals per game average amongst league leaders.

A four-year player at Kansas State, Sneed played in 137 career contests with the Wildcats, including all 32 games in his senior year. During the 2019-20 season, he averaged a team-best 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game en route to earning All-Big 12 honorable mention.