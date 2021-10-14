Hornets Sign LiAngelo Ball

October 14, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed forward LiAngelo Ball. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Ball appeared in five games with the Hornets at the 2021 MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas where he averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 17.4 minutes per game. He played one season professionally overseas during the 2017-18 season, posting averages of 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per game in 14 games with BC Prienai.

The Hornets roster currently stands at 19 players.