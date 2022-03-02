Hornets Sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-Day Contract

Thomas Photo Gallery

March 2, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thomas signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks earlier this season, appearing in five games and averaging 8.6 points and 2.0 assists in 22.9 minutes per game in his 11th season in the NBA. He also appeared in four games for the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League, accruing averages of 41.8 points and 6.5 assists per contest. Thomas scored 46 points at Greensboro on Feb. 26, the most points in a game in the G League at that time, as well as 45 points against the Windy City Bulls on Feb. 23.

A two-time All-Star in 2016 and 2017, Thomas holds career averages of 18.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 28.8 minutes per game over 533 career games, including 362 starts. He was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 60th pick out of Washington in the 2011 NBA Draft and has played for Sacramento (2011-14), Phoenix (2014-15), Boston (2014-17), Cleveland (2017-18), the Los Angeles Lakers (2017-18, 2021-22), Denver (2018-19), Washington (2019-20), New Orleans (2020-21) and Dallas (2021-22).

Thomas has competed in 25 career postseasons games, including 21 starts, averaging 22.6 points and 6.3 assists in 34.4 minutes per game for the Celtics during his three seasons in Boston. He scored 53 points vs. Washington on May 2 during the 2017 playoffs, which is the sixth-highest single-game postseason scoring output in the NBA over the last 25 seasons.

After signing Thomas, the Hornets roster now stands at 17 players.