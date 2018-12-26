Hornets Set for Home-and-Home with Nets

After a couple of days off for the holidays, the Hornets hit the road again as they begin a home-and-home series with the Brooklyn Nets, which tips off tonight at 7:30 ET at the Barclays Center.

Charlotte won the season series with the Nets last year, 2-1, taking the lone contest in Brooklyn via a crazy 23-point comeback on March 21. The Nets enter this game having won eight of their last nine outings and through Dec. 24, sit just 1.5 games back of the sixth-ranked Hornets in the Eastern Conference standings.

The visitors will hope to see more impressive play from bench catalyst, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who has thrived in his new role this season. The seventh-year veteran is averaging 8.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and a personal-best 1.2 blocks per game, the last of which is ranked fifth in the entire league amongst players with at least 20 appearances off the bench.

Despite losing leading scorer Caris LeVert to a dislocated foot in mid-November, Brooklyn has managed to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference thanks to the recent play of role players like Ed Davis. Davis is putting up 5.8 points on 61.4 percent shooting and ranks third in the NBA in rebounding amongst reserves (8.3; mini. 20 GP).

Much like Kidd-Gilchrist is to the Hornets, Davis is a physical presence who excels on the offensive glass and with multi-positional defending. Being aggressive on the boards and limiting second-chance opportunities (Brooklyn is fifth in the NBA in ORPG at 11.7) will be key for the Hornets in picking up a season-series-opening victory over the Nets.

Game Note – Brooklyn will be without guard Allen Crabbe (knee) for the seventh-consecutive game. He posted a 29-point performance (6-of-11 from three) in Charlotte on March 8, 2018, which was his third-highest output of the entire 2017-18 NBA season.

Classic Fact – The final game for the original Charlotte Hornets prior to relocating was Game 5 of the 2002 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New Jersey Nets. Despite Jamaal Magloire and Lee Nailon scoring 14 points apiece off the bench to lead seven players in double figures, the Hornets lost, 103-95, in East Rutherford, NJ.