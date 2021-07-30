Hornets Select Scottie Lewis with 56th Overall Pick

More on Scottie: Gallery

July 29, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets announced that the team has selected Scottie Lewis with the 56th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

A sophomore out of Florida, Lewis accrued averages of 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 25.5 minutes per game in 21 games during the 2020-21 season. In his two seasons with the Gators, Lewis averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest, making 51 career appearances.

A 2019-20 SEC All-Freshman Team selection, Lewis earned McDonald’s All-American honors after his senior season at Ranney School. The Hazlet, New Jersey native was also a member of the USA Basketball team at the Nike Hoop Summit.

The Hornets will welcome Lewis to Charlotte with an introductory press conference on July 30, which will be live streamed on Hornets.com and the Hornets App as well as on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app.