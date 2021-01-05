Hornets Seeking Road Trip’s First Win in Atlanta

Charlotte Hornets (2-5) at Atlanta Hawks (4-3)

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST (State Farm Arena)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Hawks won, 143-138 in 2OT on March 9, 2020 in Atlanta

Charlotte Gets First Look at New and Improved Hawks

Atlanta made major offseason upgrades to its roster with the additions of Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanović, Kris Dunn, Rajon Rondo, rookie Onyeka Okongwu and also finally got Clint Capela back from injury after acquiring him in a trade with Houston last February. The Hawks are currently ranked third in the NBA in offensive rating (115.6), 17th in defensive rating (110.1) and sixth in net rating (5.6), one year removed from finishing 25th, 28th and 28th, respectively, in these three categories. Although dealing with some injuries at the moment, these certainly aren’t the same Hawks the NBA has been accustomed to seeing the last couple years.

Keep Trae Young Away from the Free-Throw Line

Atlanta’s All-Star guard Trae Young is off to a hot start in his third NBA season, currently sitting fourth in the league in both scoring (28.6 points on 44% shooting) and assists (9.1) through Jan. 4. The 22-year-old has also mastered the James Hardenesque art of drawing shooting fouls as evidenced by his league-leading 12.1 free-throw attempts across his first seven games. Young has become one of the NBA’s craftier players and while guarding him without fouling isn’t the simplest of tasks because of his elite quickness and footwork, the Hornets can’t afford to gift him any easy points at the charity stripe.

Keep Attacking the Restricted Area on Offense

The Hornets were carved up in the paint on both sides of the ball over their last two contests against a sizeable 76ers squad, and those struggles have started leaking over into the team’s transition-based style of offense. Charlotte ranks seventh in the NBA in attempts from less than five feet (32.9), but just 25th in field-goal percentage within this area (56.5%). Atlanta, which isn’t nearly as big as Philadelphia, is allowing the fifth-most paint points (50.6) in the NBA, giving the Hornets a potential alleyway to get some offense going right around the basket.

Preview Quote

“There are lineup tweaks that will be made for tomorrow. Not necessarily in the starting lineup – just trying to find some different combinations of guys as we move throughout a game to give us more offense. I want to focus on what we can improve on right now and get better at it. We do have to get off to better starts and the [starting] group is struggling to score. Those are the facts, but I’m not going to give up on the group quite yet. Sometimes you plug one hole and you open up a floodgate somewhere else. Let’s stay the course, stay poised, continue to grow and get better.” – Head Coach James Borrego.

Final Thoughts

The Hornets have a third crack at tallying their first victory on this current road trip as they look to snap a three-game slide and get back into the win column tonight. Simply put, the Hornets absolutely have to start generating offense and knocking down more shots than they have over the last few outings, a formula which would help lay the blueprint for a win down in Atlanta.

Additional Notes

F Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) and G Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) are both out for Atlanta. F Onyeka Okongwu (left foot inflammation) and G Tony Snell (right foot inflammation) have yet to play this season… The Hawks have lost three of four after starting the season 3-0… Charlotte has dropped two straight to Atlanta (played just twice last season) after winning 10 of the 12 head-to-head meetings over the previous three campaigns… Atlanta’s next game will be in Charlotte on Saturday, Jan. 9, while the Hornets are at New Orleans on Friday night.