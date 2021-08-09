Hornets Seeking First NBA Summer League Win in Matchup with Kings

Charlotte Hornets (0-1) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-0)

Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at 6 PM EDT (Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV)

NBATV and Hornets App

Last Summer League game between these teams: July 13, 2014 (Kings won, 72-65)

Charlotte Shows Flashes in Opener, But Gets Undone by Turnovers, Poor 3-PT Shooting

The opening game of NBA Summer League traditionally produces a mixed bag of results and for the Hornets, Sunday night’s 93-86 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers was no exception. Rookies James Bouknight and Kai Jones certainly looked the part of first-round picks and LiAngelo Ball even turned heads with an impressive 16 points off the bench.

A back-breaking 22 turnovers leading to 31 opposing points plus an ice-cold 8-of-27 three-point clip ultimately did the Hornets in though against a very experienced Trail Blazers team. Look for Charlotte to emphasize ball security, while simultaneously playing quicker and in transition more often tonight against Sacramento.

Top-10 Pick Davion Mitchell Highlights Kings’ Summer League Roster

Charlotte’s backcourt will be going up against one of the best on-ball rookie defenders in recent memory in Sacramento point guard Davion Mitchell. The ninth overall pick dominated throughout the 2021 NCAA Tournament, helping lead Baylor to its first-ever National Championship. Mitchell isn’t the biggest of guards, but makes up for some physical shortcomings with great speed, quickness and overall two-way ability, as evidenced by an efficient 23-point showing in the California Classic last week.

Other notable names to watch out for on the Kings include another rookie in Portuguese center Neemias Queta (NCAA’s third-leading shot-blocker last year), a pair of 2020 second-rounders in guard Jahmi’us Ramsey and forward Robert Woodard II, and Alex Antetokounmpo, who is Giannis’ youngest brother and spent last season with Spain’s UCAM Murica.

Hornets Player to Watch: Kai Jones

In true NBA Summer League fashion, it took just a couple of jaw-dropping plays by Kai Jones to get the basketball world already buzzing about the former Texas Longhorn forward. Jones finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds against Portland and at times, looked plenty comfortable bringing the ball up in transition. The 20-year-old still needs plenty of polishing, but Jones’ rare blend of talent, size and skillset seem to already be on full display.