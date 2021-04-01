Hornets Seeking 4th Straight Road Win in Brooklyn

Charlotte Hornets (24-22) at Brooklyn Nets (32-15)

Wednesday, April 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST (Barclays Center)

TNT, TNT.com and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Hornets won, 106-104 on Dec. 27, 2020 in Charlotte

Terry Rozier Continues to Step Up in Wake of Ball’s Injury

Fresh off winning his first-ever NBA Player of the Week Award, Terry Rozier scored a game-high 27 points – seven in clutch time – to help the Hornets open their six-game road trip with a 114-104 win in Washington on Tuesday night. Since losing LaMelo Ball to a wrist injury on March 20, Rozier has tied a career high with five straight 20-point games (24.8 PPG), while shooting 48% and 42% from three during this 4-1 stretch. He has also been making major contributions on the rebounding (5.6), assists (5.2) and defensive fronts, greatly helping Charlotte navigate Ball’s indefinite absence towards a potential playoff berth.

Nets Shuffling Roster in Preparation for NBA Title Run

Brooklyn’s roster will look much different this time around against the Hornets following the additions of former MVP James Harden (trade), Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge (both buyout/free agency), plus the departures of Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen. Aldridge has yet to debut in Brooklyn, while Kevin Durant, who hasn’t played since Feb. 13 because of a right hamstring strain, is expected to be out again tonight. And even with Kyrie Irving in and out of the lineup for various reasons, the Nets entered Wednesday’s home game against Houston having gone 18-3 since Feb. 10, with Harden averaging 28.1 points on 46% shooting, 9.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.5 steals during this stretch.

Charlotte, Brooklyn Trending in Opposite Directions Defensively

Starting with last Monday’s win in San Antonio, the Hornets have complied the NBA’s fourth-best defensive rating (105.4) since then, a major reason why the team has lost just once during this five-game stretch. Meanwhile, the Nets are still hovering in the bottom-10 during this time frame and on the year, rank 25th in defense (113.4) ahead of only Washington, Minnesota, New Orleans, Portland and Sacramento. This matchup might be just what Charlotte needs to get its scoring going, although the defense will certainly have a tall task at hand on the other end against Brooklyn’s superstar-driven top-rated offense (117.2).

Preview Quote

“I think we’ve maintained a level head all season just by focusing in the moment. That’s not easy to do and I’m not saying we’re perfect in that area. I think for the majority of the time, we’re present. As I always say, ‘Be where your feet are.’ That allows you to stay in the moment and get better. The noise is tough though. People want to talk about where we’re at, where we should be, shouldn’t be or where we were predicted to finish. It really doesn’t matter. All that matters to us is that we continue to grow and develop.” – Coach Borrego

Final Thoughts

Tonight’s outing will certainly have a different feel to it with the Hornets facing an NBA title contender on a nationally-televised TNT broadcast. Look for Charlotte to avoid getting into a shootout with Harden, Irving and the Nets crew, but rather, continue slowing down its half-court offense and letting the defense lead the way like it’s been doing for the past week.

Additional Notes

F Kevin Durant (right hamstring strain), C LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) and G Spencer Dinwiddie (partially torn right ACL) were all out for Brooklyn’s home game against Houston on Wednesday night. G Landry Shamet (right ankle sprain) was questionable to play… The Nets are 4-4 this season on the second leg of back-to-backs (28-11 with at least one day of rest)… The Hornets have won two of their last three road games in Brooklyn… Charlotte is looking for its first four-game road winning streak in the same season since Jan. 31- Feb. 21, 2016.