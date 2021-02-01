Hornets Seeking 3rd-Straight Win Down in Miami

By Sam Perley

Charlotte Hornets (9-11) at Miami Heat (7-12)

Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST (AmericanAirlines Arena)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Hornets won, 109-98, on March 11, 2020 in Miami

Everything Clicking for Hornets in Back-to-Back Sweep

Two big fourth-quarter performances on Friday and Saturday night helped the Hornets notch a pair of impressive wins over Indiana and Milwaukee to close out their three-game homestand. Across the back-to-back, Charlotte went a combined 37-of-81 from long distance (46%), assisted on 77% of its made shots (67-of-87), scored 95 bench points and allowed an average of just 47.5 second-half points in the two victories. Perhaps the only question mark at the moment is the status of Terry Rozier, who exited Saturday’s game at halftime with a right ankle sprain. The rotation stepped up big in his absence and perhaps might have to do so again tonight.

Reigning Eastern Conference Champions Starting Slow This Season

Only a few months removed from reaching the NBA Finals in the Orlando bubble, Miami has gotten off to a slow start this season, largely because of injuries and issues revolving around Health and Safety protocols. All-Star Jimmy Butler is finally back in the fold for the Heat though, finishing with 30 points and eight assists against Sacramento on Saturday night to help the team snap a five-game losing streak. Most noticeably, the Heat have plummeted from second to 25th (34.7%) in three-point percentage, although sooner or later, shots will inevitably start falling for the veteran squad.

Miami Limiting Paint Points, But Also Surrendering 3-Pointers

Similar to what the Hornets have elected to do this season, Miami’s defensive focus has been clogging the paint, a strategy that has led to the fewest paint points allowed per game this season (39.2). Fourth-year All-Star center Bam Adebayo (19.9 points and 9.4 rebounds) has been the defensive anchor down low, although Miami’s opponents have countered by knocking down the second-most three-pointers per game (15.5) on the 10th-best percentage (37.6%). Much like their game against Milwaukee, the Hornets will need to keep connecting from behind the arc, knowing that there might be limited opportunities around the basket.

Preview Quote

“[Our players] put the work in and you’re starting to see the fruits of that. Watching them play with joy and passion, great pace, sharing the ball with each other, trusting each other and enjoy each other on the floor, this is the vision. We have to keep this moving forward. We can’t be satisfied after one or two wins. The goal is to continue playing this way with the commitment, the passion and the resiliency that we saw tonight.” – Coach Borrego after Saturday’s win

Final Thoughts

The Charlotte Hornets entered their league-high sixth back-to-back over the weekend having dropped six of their last seven outings, only to reverse course with two victories over a pair of top Eastern Conference teams. At the moment, they look to be pointed in the right direction with a potential three-game winning streak on the line in tonight’s matchup with a tough Miami Heat squad.

Additional Notes

G Avery Bradley (right knee contusion), G Goran Dragić (left groin strain), F Maurice Harkless (left thigh contusion), C Meyers Leonard (left shoulder strain) and F Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain) were all out for Miami on Saturday night… These teams are 3-3 against each other since the start of the 2018-19 season (both went 1-1 in two games played last year in Miami)… Charlotte’s final game of the 2019-20 campaign prior to the season being suspended took place in Miami.