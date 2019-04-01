Hornets Rolled By Warriors Out in Oakland

By Sam Perley

Any thoughts of stealing a much-needed win against the reigning champs quickly went out the window for the Charlotte Hornets as they fell to the Golden State Warriors, 137-90, on Sunday, March 31 in Oakland, CA. The loss now moves the squad a full 3.0 games back of the Miami Heat for the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot with just six contests remaining.

Willy Hernangómez paced the visitors with a season-high 22 points on 4-of-8 shooting and five rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench in the loss. The Spaniard also knocked down a career-high 14-of-15 free-throw attempts, the most by any Charlotte player this season.

Trailing by eight at the end of the first, things got away from the Hornets soon afterwards as Golden State outscored them, 70-45, over the next two quarters to enter the fourth with a sizeable 33-point advantage. The Warriors shot a combined 25-of-37 from the field during the middle 24 minutes (67.6%), cruising to a seventh win in 10 appearances.

“I think it’s one of our most unprofessional approaches to a game tonight,” said Head Coach James Borrego. “Very disappointed on our effort, our attention to detail, our focus, our energy, our competitiveness, our edge. You go down the line, one of our most unprofessional games of the season.”

Jeremy Lamb chipped in 11 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 20 reserve minutes. Frank Kaminsky was the only other Charlotte player to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds and two steals.

Steph Curry racked up a game-high 25 points (5-of-8 from three), five rebounds, six assists and two steals to lead Golden State in the victory. Klay Thompson also added 24 points (6-of-9 from three), while Quinn Cook (21) and Jonas Jerebko (12) each scored in double figures off the bench.

Kevin Durant (11 points) and Draymond Green (10 points) each came up one assist shy of a double-double. DeMarcus Cousins was ejected in the second quarter after a committing a flagrant-2 foul on Hernangómez.

Golden State finished the night shooting 60.2% from the field (53-of-88) and 63.6% from three-point range (21-of-33). The field-goal percentage and three-point makes were both seasonal highs for a Charlotte opponent. The Hornets finished the night shooting just 35.3% (30-of-85).

This game also marked the second-largest margin of defeat in Hornets history, trailing only a 50-point loss at Milwaukee on Jan. 10, 2000 (137-87).

The Hornets will wrap up on all-road back-to-back set against the Utah Jazz, which tips off on Monday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, UT.