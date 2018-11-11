Hornets Roll to Road Win in Detroit

By Sam Perley

A pair of runs to open the final two quarters set the tone for the Hornets as they picked up a much-needed 113-103 win over the Pistons on Sunday, Nov. 11 in Detroit. The victory was Charlotte’s third straight against the Pistons and snapped a four-game losing streak away from Spectrum Center.

Kemba Walker and Tony Parker each scored a game-high 24 points, which matched the Frenchman’s season high. Walker also tallied eight assists, one shy of his personal best this campaign as well.

Leading by two at the break, the Hornets opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run and closed the frame with an eight-point advantage. They then opened the fourth with an 8-0 stretch and never looked back, sending the Pistons to their sixth loss in eight outings.

“We started a little slow, but in second half, we came out pretty fast,” said Walker after the game. “The difference was our defense. We played great defense and limited [Detroit] to one shot. That’s what helped us.”

Cody Zeller had 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks and Jeremy Lamb chipped in 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Rookie and Michigan native Miles Bridges added eight points, a team-high-tying eight rebounds and two assists off the bench.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist registered two blocks to pass Vlade Divac for seventh place on the franchise’s all-time leaderboard (276), although left the game in the second quarter and did not return (right ankle sprain).

“I thought we were great tonight, fantastic,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “[Our] effort, [our] attention to detail, our execution’s only getting better. Our spacing is getting better. Our rotation is taking form. I’m really proud of our group tonight on both ends of the floor.”

The Hornets went just 2-of-15 from three in the first half (13.3 percent), but quickly heated up by hitting 9-of-13 long balls in the final two quarters (69.2 percent). Detroit had a 22-6 advantage in offensive rebounds, causing a 26-10 margin in second-chance points.

Andre Drummond had his fifth 20-20 game of the season, finishing with 23 points and a game-high 22 rebounds. Reggie Bullock had career highs in both scoring (23 points) and three-pointers (six), while Blake Griffin added 10 points, six rebounds and five assists before getting ejected in the fourth quarter for a flagrant-2 foul on Malik Monk.

The Hornets wrap up their three-game road trip on Tuesday, Nov. 13, when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers starting at 7 p.m. EST.