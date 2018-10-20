Hornets Roll to First Win of Season in Orlando

By Matt Rochinski

Charlotte entered its matchup on Friday in Orlando wanting to get off to a fast start, both in the game against the Magic and on their four-game road trip. Both missions were accomplished against the Magic as the Hornets locked Orlando down defensively and opened up a 22-10 lead after the first quarter on their way to a 120-88 win. Kemba Walker led five Hornets scoring in double figures with 26 points to help give Head Coach James Borrego his first NBA win with Charlotte and extend the Hornets winning steak against Orlando to 12 games.

After falling behind by 13 points to Milwaukee in the first quarter on Opening Night, Charlotte looked to set the tone early against former coach Steve Clifford and the Magic. The Hornets did so with a swarming and attacking defense, challenging nearly every Orlando attempt and holding the Magic to the fewest first-quarter points in a road game in franchise history by pressuring the home team to 5-of-24 shooting (20.8 percent) from the field. Charlotte also forced seven first-quarter Magic turnovers which it converted to eight points.

“(The starters) responded. It can’t be much more clear than that,” said Borrego. “They responded and came out with an urgency. It started on the defensive end. To hold that team to 10 points in the first quarter got us off to the right start and got us off moving. We didn’t shoot it that great in the first half, but our defense sustained us and it really started with that first unit.”

Nic Batum had things in control on the other side of the ball, filling the scoresheet with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in the first quarter alone. The Hornets also used the ball movement Coach Borrego had stressed all offseason, assisting on six of seven baskets in the frame.

While Walker himself was held in check in the first quarter, going 0-of-4 from the field, Charlotte’s Captain caught fire in the second, scoring 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting as the Hornets kept the pressure on the Magic offensively and defensively, pushing their lead to 51-31 at halftime and pulling away for a convincing victory.

“He’s just a special competitor,” Borrego said of Walker. “Sometimes the ball isn’t going to fall early, but you stay with it. He’s a confident kid. We believe in him and he believes in himself. If he misses one, we expect him to shoot the next one. It’s that type of mentality that keeps us going and fuels us.”

Walker finished shooting 8-of-17 from the field (47.1 percent) and 5-of-10 from long range (50.0 percent), giving him a total of 12 three-pointers to start the season. This total through two games ties Walker with Ray Allen (2001-02) for the most three-pointers through two games in NBA history.

“I work hard trying to perfect my craft each and every day,” said Walker. “I just want to be a great player. I want to win. I’m a competitor at the end of the day. I’m just trying to shoot it as best I can.”

Walker and the rest of the starters got some much-deserved rest in the fourth with the Hornets up 82-54 heading to the final frame, and Charlotte’s bench didn’t lose a step led by rookie Miles Bridges. The Hornets high flyer threw down three impressive dunks in the fourth and added three treys for good measure leading to a 15-point, eight-rebound final line. Batum also added 15 points in the contest, followed by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (12) and Malik Monk (11) in double figures.

Terrence Ross came off the bench to lead Orlando with 14 points.

The Hornets will now head to Miami where they will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday against the Heat.

NOTES: Marvin Williams connected on two three-pointers in the game, making him the fourth player in franchise history to reach 500 career three-pointers (Kemba Walker, Dell Curry and Glen Rice)… The Hornets had 32 assists on 43 made baskets… Charlotte outrebounded the Magic, 55-44, with seven different Hornets pulling down 4+ rebounds.