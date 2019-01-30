Hornets Return to the Road to Battle Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets hit the road for the final time this month before kicking off a three-game homestand as they head north to face the Boston Celtics beginning tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This will be the third of four meetings this season between the Hornets and Celtics with the home team 2-0 thus far. Boston won at TD Garden, 119-103, back on Dec. 23 thanks to a game-high 25 points and five assists from Kyrie Irving. Boston has won six of its last seven outings (only loss vs. Golden State), holding the NBA’s fifth-best defensive rating (106.2) and net rating (7.8) during this stretch.

Charlotte has seen a more aggressive version of Nic Batum over the last couple weeks and will need more of the same going up against the NBA’s fifth-ranked defense. Across his last five games, the Frenchman is averaging 12.8 PPG (50.0% FG/44.0% 3P), 5.2 RPG, 3.0 APG and 1.4 BPG, while posting a staunch defensive rating of 104.9 (third-best mark on the team).

With Irving uncertain to suit up (left hip strain), look for Jayson Tatum to possibly take the reins of the Celtics offense. The second-year Duke product hasn’t necessarily taken the gigantic leap many thought he would this season, but he’s still a dangerous scorer as evidenced by his averages of 16.2 PPG (44.8% FG/38.1% 3P), 6.2 RPG, 1.8 APG and 1.0 SPG in 50 games this year.

Tatum’s finishing ability has helped him shoot 70.6 percent at the rim this season (63.0 percent as a rookie) compared to just 37.2 percent from three feet and beyond. Potentially without Irving’s elite facilitating abilities, Boston may heavily rely on Tatum to create more offense by himself, meaning the Hornets need to keep him out of the lane and paint as much as possible.

Game Note – Boston is sixth in the NBA in three-point percentage (36.9 percent) and tied for second in three-point makes per game (13.2). Charlotte is 10th (35.6 percent) and tied for seventh (11.7), respectively, in these two categories… The Celtics are tied for the second-fewest free-throw attempts per game (19.5), although are fourth in the league in percentage (80.7 percent).

Classic Fact – The last time Charlotte hosted the NBA All-Star Game was 1991, when Boston Celtics guard Dee Brown won the Slam Dunk Contest. Rex Chapman and Kendall Gill represented the Hornets in the competition, but were eliminated in the semifinals and first round, respectively.