Hornets Return Home, Look to Take Down Toronto Again

The Hornets are back in town and targeting a strong finish to the 2018-19 campaign as they close out their three-game season series with the Toronto Raptors starting tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

It was just 12 days ago that Jeremy Lamb’s half-court, buzzer-beating banker sealed a miraculous 115-114 road win for the Hornets up in Toronto. Dwayne Bacon tallied a then career-high 20 points to lead seven Charlotte players in double figures, while Kawhi Leonard (28) and Pascal Siakam (23) also had 20-point showings for the Raptors.

With Cody Zeller out of the lineup, the Hornets have gotten solid production (particularly on the offensive end) from backup center Willy Hernangómez. The Spaniard is averaging 10.3 PPG on 53.8% shooting and 6.3 RPG (3.0 ORB) over his last eight games, a stretch that includes a double-double against Toronto and a season-high 22 points in Golden State this past Sunday.

But it’ll be on the defensive end where Charlotte will need Hernangómez to step up, particularly when paired up with another international big man in Serge Ibaka. The Congolese-Spanish center had 10 points against the Hornets on March 24, but in five games since then (came off the bench in all but one), is averaging 17.4 PPG on 58.7% shooting (60.0% from 3P).

Ibaka is one of the most physical players in the league and will surely test Hernangómez and the rest of the Hornets frontcourt in this matchup. Charlotte dominated Toronto in offensive rebounding (14-3) the last time around and took advantage of points off turnovers (18-10), two areas that if replicated again, could go a long way towards a second straight win.

Game Notes – Toronto has won seven of its last nine games… Raptors SG Patrick McCaw (sprained right thumb) is sidelined for three weeks, while SF OG Anunoby (concussion) has missed the team’s last four games… The Hornets have not won consecutive meetings against Toronto since Jan 8 – March 6, 2015… Charlotte has won four of its last five home outings.

Classic Fact – Charlotte set a franchise single-game record with 16 blocks in a 116-81 home win over the Raptors on Nov. 25, 2009. Tyson Chandler led the way with a team-high six blocks, while Nazr Mohammed (3), Gerald Wallace (2) and Derrick Brown (2) also tallied double-figure swats in the Bobcats’ victory.