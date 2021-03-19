Hornets Respond in Second Half, Lakers Close Out Win Down the Stretch

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | LaMelo Ball Postgame | PJ Washington

An outing that was initially mirroring the Charlotte Hornets’ blowout defeat in Denver one night earlier eventually turned into a valiantly-fought 116-105 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night at STAPLES Center.

Rookie LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with a team-high 26 points (20 in the second half) on 10-of-18 shooting, five rebounds and seven assists in the loss. Although no fans were permitted in the arena, this game marked Ball’s first NBA appearance in Los Angeles, which is about 33 miles away from his hometown of Chino Hills, CA.

Down 15 at the break, the Hornets opened quarter three on a 19-4 run to tie the score at 64 halfway through the frame. Things stayed fairly balanced until the fourth when the Lakers utilized a 10-0 run to open up a 96-85 advantage with 8:26 remaining. Charlotte continued to fight, but ultimately never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

“Everybody that steps on the floor has to compete at a higher level,” Coach Borrego adamantly stated following the loss. “If you want to beat teams like this, you have to compete at a higher level. If we play with the competitive spirit we saw in the second half, we’ll have a chance to beat all these teams. If we don’t, we’ll get our tails kicked. That’s the bottom line. Tonight, I thought second half, we fought. If we do that, we’ll have a chance every single night.”

He added, “I’m not afraid to change lineups. I’ll do what’s best for the team. There’s no margin of error for us. If you’re not giving great effort, you’re not defending, you’re not protecting the rim and you’re not running the floor, we’re going to move on. I think we’ve been there all year for the most part. I’m not going to settle for anything less than a competitive spirit.”

Terry Rozier (20 points), PJ Washington (18) and Devonte’ Graham (12) also scored in double figures, with Washington adding eight rebounds and four blocks to his line. Gordon Hayward struggled to put the ball in the basket, finishing with just seven points on 3-of-8 shooting, although did have a team-high-tying nine rebounds and a season-high 10 assists in the near double-double performance.

LeBron James scored a game-high 37 points on 14-of-22 shooting for the Lakers, who knocked off the Hornets for the fifth time in six meetings. Dennis Schröder (22 points), Kyle Kuzma (12) and Talen Horton-Tucker (12) all cracked the 10-point barrier as well as Los Angeles moved its record to 4-0 in the post-All-Star Break schedule.

Charlotte finished the evening with 19 turnovers, leading to just 14 points for Los Angeles though. Both sides shot between 48 and 49% from the field, but the Hornets went just 11-of-29 on three-point attempts (38%) and 12-of-20 from the free-throw line (60%).

The Hornets will get to stay in Los Angeles for another two days before facing the Clippers on Saturday, March 20 starting at 10 PM EST at STAPLES Center. Catch the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.