Hornets Relieve James Borrego of Head Coaching Duties

April 22, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak today announced the team has relieved Head Coach James Borrego of his coaching duties.

“I want to thank JB for his hard work and commitment during these past four seasons,” said Kupchak. “Beyond his work as a coach, he is a tremendous person. I wish him and his family the best in the future. These decisions are always difficult. Having said that, we have a talented, young core of players which has me very excited about the future of the Hornets. We will begin the search for our new head coach immediately.”

Borrego was named the 11th head coach in Hornets franchise history on May 10, 2018. In four seasons with Charlotte, Borrego posted a 138-163 (.458) record.