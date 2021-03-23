Hornets Regroup for Tough Road Win Over Spurs

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | Gordon Hayward Postgame | Terry Rozier Postgame

Roughly twenty-four hours after learning that star rookie point guard LaMelo Ball would be out indefinitely with a fractured wrist, the Charlotte Hornets were back on the court and responded with an impressive and resilient 100-97 road win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Gordon Hayward busted out of a recent slump to finish with a team-high 27 points (12 in the third quarter) on 9-of-19 shooting, seven rebounds and six assists in the win. And the Hornets got another typical late-game showing from Terry Rozier, who racked up 24 points of his own, 14 of which came in the final frame.

It was a physical, back-and-forth affair all night long, with both sides exchanging runs throughout the contest. After the Spurs erased a six-point deficit with 1:45 remaining, Rozier put the Hornets back on top with a step-back triple at the other end. Neither side scored on the next three possessions until two Derrick White free throws brought San Antonio to within one at the twenty-two second mark.

Two Rozier free throws, a DeMar DeRozan dunk and another two Hayward free throws kept the Hornets up by three with just eight seconds left. Coming out of a Spurs timeout, Patty Mills got an excellent look at a potential game-tying three, but couldn’t get it to drop. Rozier snagged the contested defensive board and ran it out downcourt to seal the victory.

“Resiliency is about reshaping, reforming yourself and that’s what we did tonight,” said Coach Borrego after the win, just the team’s second in San Antonio since 2006. “We were a little beat up and disappointed, but as I said before the game I believed this team would respond, and we did. We have enough character, talent, bodies, depth to get this done. Our guys responded and we did it together with resiliency. I couldn’t be prouder because this is a tough place to win.”

PJ Washington recorded his sixth double-double of the season, notching 10 points, a career-high 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Bismack Biyombo and Malik Monk both had 11 points and Devonte’ Graham added nine points and four assists in his return to the starting lineup. Of note, Cody Zeller also missed his second straight game for Charlotte (left shoulder).

DeRozan led San Antonio with a game-high 28 points, while White (21) also recorded a 20-point performance. Rudy Gay and Mills each had 10 points off the bench, center Jakob Poeltl grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds and swatted four shots and Dejounte Murray chipped in another nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Charlotte shot just 42% from the field, but went 38% from three-point range (12-of-32), assisted on 27 of 34 made field goals (79%) and converted 14 San Antonio turnovers into 22 points. The purple and teal also remained the only team in the NBA to not lose a single game this season when leading after three quarters (16-0).

The Hornets will now close out their five-game journey out west against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 24 starting at 8 PM EST. Catch all the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.