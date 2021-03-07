Hornets Recall Vernon Carey Jr. and Nick Richards from Greensboro Swarm

March 7, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled center Vernon Carey Jr. and center Nick Richards from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Carey appeared in 14 games for the Swarm in the G League bubble, averaging 16.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game. A first-year player out of Duke, Carey has totaled three points, one assist and one block in three games for the Hornets this season.

In nine games with Greensboro, Richards averaged 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game, leading the G League in blocks per contest and ranking eighth in rebounds per game. The Kentucky product has recorded 11 points and six rebounds over eight games in his rookie season with the Hornets.

The recall completes the first G League assignment for Carey and the second G League assignment for Richards in the 2020-21 season. Carey and Richards will return to the Hornets for the second half of the 2020-21 season.