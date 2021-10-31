Hornets Recall Vernon Carey Jr. and JT Thor from Greensboro Swarm

October 31, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled Vernon Carey Jr. and JT Thor from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Carey rejoins the Hornets where he has appeared in one game this season, totaling one rebound in one minute. Thor heads back to Charlotte where he has played in two games, seeing two minutes of action with the Hornets.

This recall completes the first G League assignment of the 2021-22 season for Carey and Thor.