Hornets Recall James Bouknight and Kai Jones from Greensboro Swarm

November 12, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled guard James Bouknight and center Kai Jones from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Bouknight returns to the Hornets where he has made five appearances for Charlotte, totaling two rebounds in eight minutes of play. Jones rejoin Charlotte from the Swarm as he has totaled five minutes of action in four games with Hornets.

This recall completes the first G League assignment of the 2021-22 season for Bouknight and Jones.