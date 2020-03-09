Hornets Recall Dwayne Bacon From the Greensboro Swarm

March 9, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled guard Dwayne Bacon from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Bacon rejoins the Hornets where he has appeared in 39 games and posted averages of 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.6 minutes per game. Bacon appeared in nine games for the Swarm where he averaged 31.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Bacon began his stint in Greensboro with 51 points in a win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Bacon’s 51-point game is the highest scoring mark in the G League this season.

This concludes Dwayne Bacon’s first assignment to the G League of the 2019-20 season. Bacon appeared in 17 games with the Swarm during the 2018-19 season, posting averages of 22.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.1 minutes per game. Bacon will rejoin the Hornets prior to tonight’s game in Atlanta against the Hawks.