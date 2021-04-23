Hornets Ready to Head Home After Loss in Chicago

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | Caleb Martin Postgame

The Hornets are ready to come home. Charlotte will host 10 of its next 12 games at Spectrum Center and is hoping some time at home might be what exactly what they need to heal up and get back on the winning track.

The Hornets will be looking to bounce back from a 108-91 loss in Thursday in Chicago to a Bulls team that held the Hornets to under 24 points in all four quarters on its way to the home victory. It marks a string of six-consecutive quarters that Charlotte has not surpassed the 24-point mark. The Hornets scored 16 and 15 points, respectively on Tuesday in New York and finished 0-2 on the two-game road trip.

Devonte’ Graham led Charlotte with 16 points to go with four rebounds and three assists, while Miles Bridges (13), Terry Rozier (11) and Brad Wanamaker (11) also finished in double-figure scoring on a night where the Hornets struggled to find their offensive flow.

Just 2:27 into the game, Charlotte found itself staring down an early 10-0 deficit after missing its first seven shots from the field. They were able to bounce back by hitting their next five shots in arguably their best stretch of the contest to cut the lead to 14-13, but the wheels would continue to fall off offensively the rest of the way as the Bulls outscored them, 20-10 to close the frame and take a 34-23 advantage that the Hornets could not overcome the rest of the way.

Bridges helped keep the Hornets in contention with eight second-quarter points, including yet another posterizing dunk, this time over Bulls newcomer Nikola Vucevic. Charlotte end the half trailing 58-44 but seemed to be pushing Chicago in the second frame.

The Hornets opened the second half with some momentum, outscoring Chicago 12-7 and cutting the lead to single digits on a Graham three with 8:58 left in the third, 65-56. Unfortunately for Charlotte, Graham’s bucket would be the last one they would see go through for the next 5:45 of game action. By the time Cody Zeller connected inside with 3:13 remaining in the frame, the Hornets found themselves facing a nearly-insurmountable 78-58 deficit after missing nine-consecutive shots during the Bulls 14-0 run. Chicago took control on the inside getting and-ones from Vucevic and Daniel Theis as it attacked Charlotte inside.

The Bulls outshot the Hornets 49.4 percent (43-of-87) to 42.7 percent (35-of-82) from the field and 32.6 percent (14-of-43) to 25.8 percent (8-of-31) from long range. Chicago also held the advantage in points in the paint (52-44), second-chance points (18-5) and fast-break points (17-8).

Vucevic, Coby White and Thaddeus Young led the Bulls with 18 points apiece, while Vucevic also pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds and dished out six assists.

The Hornets will now have a quick turnaround as they’ll hop on a plane and home to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 PM on Friday at Spectrum Center. Watch the game on Bally Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ. You can do both on the Hornets app, too.