Hornets, Raptors Set for Rematch Down in Tampa

Charlotte Hornets (6-7) at Toronto Raptors (3-8)

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST (Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Raptors won, 111-108, on Jan. 14, 2021 in Tampa

Hornets Stepping Up Offensively in Hayward’s Absence

Tasked with replacing 22 points of nightly scoring following an injury to Gordon Hayward, the Hornets had seven players score in double figures and another six players tally at least three assists in Thursday night’s three-point road loss to Toronto. Hayward missed the contest with a left hip strain he suffered one evening earlier against Dallas and his status remains day-to-day heading into tonight’s game. Charlotte shot 48% and 43% from three (third-best in a game this season) in the defeat, and while the efficiency was on point, the team should look to attack the basket more following a season-low 12 free-throw attempts (just 2-of-4 in the second half).

Start Off by Protecting the Perimeter

The Hornets elected to drop more bodies into the paint for rim protection and rebounding purposes during on Thursday night, paving the way for the Raptors to capitalize on a scorching 20-of-50 three-point attempts (40%; most by any Hornets’ opponent this season). A tightened defensive effort by Charlotte in the second half though conceded just 7-of-25 shots from deep, including a 1-of-11 clip in the fourth quarter. Toronto is averaging a league-high 43.5 threes taken per contest on the 13th-best conversion rate (36.8%), and the Hornets will need to find some way to slow down the outside shooting if they choose to load up the interior again.

Work on Keeping the Turnovers Down

Charlotte had trouble holding onto the ball in a pair of preseason contests against the Raptors last month and those difficulties popped up again with 20 giveaways leading to 30 Toronto points two nights ago, although the hosts weren’t much better in this area. According to CleaningtheGlass.com, Toronto was in the 95th percentile in points scored off steals in this game, but just the 22nd percentile in scoring off live ball rebounds. Converting on more offensive possessions (or at the very least, getting quality shots off) and then forcing the Raptors to play in a half-court setting will likely be a focal point for the Hornets tonight.

Preview Quote

“[Toronto] is a team that turns you over. I think if we clean up our turnover game and we don’t fuel them for thirty points, we’re going to be in good shape on Saturday night. When our half-court defense was set tonight, it was solid. The problem is when we turn it over twenty times for thirty points, that’s going to cost you. I’m confident in our guys. I think they’ll bounce back. We’ll get better looks on Saturday night, we’ll take care of the ball better, clean up the board and give ourselves a shot for a road win.” – Hornets Head Coach James Borrego

Final Thoughts

In three of their last five outings, the Hornets have fallen behind by at least 15 points, forcing the need for large comeback efforts, while leaving little margin for error while doing so. Sustaining another strong start complemented with low turnovers and high rebounding rates would put the team on track to snapping its two-game slide against the Raptors tonight.

Additional Notes

C Alex Len (personal reasons) and G Patrick McCaw (right knee surgery rehabilitation) were both out for Toronto on Thursday night… Charlotte is now 1-3 against Toronto since the start of the 2019-20 NBA season… Five of the last six head-to-head meetings between the Hornets and Raptors have been decided by three-or-fewer points (Charlotte is 3-2 in these games).