Hornets Rally Late in Phoenix, Fall Short Against Suns

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Bacon Highlights | Coach Borrego | Devonte' Graham

A solid all-around start by the Charlotte Hornets unfortunately fizzled out a bit over the final two-and-half quarters in Phoenix, sealing a 100-92 road loss to the hometown Suns on Sunday, Jan. 12 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Dwayne Bacon paved the way for the visitors with a team-high 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting, five rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes off the bench. The third-year guard’s scoring output came within one point of matching the career-high 25-point outing he had in Golden State earlier this season back on Nov. 2.

Phoenix erased a 14-point second-quarter deficit to take a seven-point lead midway through the third, but the Hornets rallied to close out the frame tied at 71-71. The Suns opened the final 12 minutes of play on 14-6 run to go up by eight with 6:46 remaining, and although the Hornets got within one possession multiple times, a pair of late turnovers proved to be too costly.

Devonte’ Graham bounced back from a rough outing in Utah to finish with 22 points on 7-of-18 shooting and a team-high eight assists. Cody Zeller racked up 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench (first-ever 15/5/5 game), while Miles Bridges also scored in double figures with 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

“I thought I saw a lot of positives,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “I thought our defense gave us a great shot to win this game tonight. Give our guys a ton of credit for their effort tonight. We had three starters go 3-for-22 (Terry Rozier, PJ Washington, Bismack Biyombo). Most nights, that’s not going to get you an NBA win. We stick together, heads up, we move forward.”

He added, “I love [Dwayne’s] attack mentality. He got to the rim. He was aggressive – it opened up his perimeter game. I thought he was fantastic. Give him a ton of credit. He stayed ready. That’s the type of effort we need from him. I thought Zeller worked his tail off tonight on both ends of the floor. He was fantastic and I thought Nic Batum defensively gave us a jewel.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. notched game highs in both scoring (25 points) and rebounding (15) to go along with three steals and two blocks for Phoenix. Deandre Ayton (18 points), Devin Booker (12 points on just 3-of-12 shooting), Ricky Rubio (10) and Mikal Bridges (10) rounded out the Suns’ five total double-digit scorers.

Phoenix outscored Charlotte, 16-4 in second-chance points, going 8-of-12 in such opportunities (Hornets were just 1-of-7). The Suns also won the rebounding battle, 51-37 and finished the night shooting 50.0% from the field, while holding the Hornets to just 41.9% (8-of-35 from three; 22.9%).

The second half of a back-to-back set awaits the Hornets tomorrow night, Monday, Jan. 13, when they face the Portland Trail Blazers beginning at 10 PM EST. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen in on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.