Hornets Rally Late in 4th, OKC Prevails in Overtime

Another near-comeback win ended in heart-breaking fashion for the Charlotte Hornets as they endured a tough 104-102 overtime home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Dec. 27 at Spectrum Center.

Terry Rozier led the hosts with a team-high 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting, four rebounds and three assists in the defeat. This marked the third 25-point game in his last four appearances, matching the total from his previous 30 outings combined.

After Charlotte trimmed a 16-point first-half deficit down to a 59-57 margin by the 5:35 mark of the third, Oklahoma City retaliated with 11-2 run over the next four minutes to go back up by 11. The Hornets regrouped to make it a back-and-forth affair for much of the fourth, with Devonte’ Graham banking a game-tying shot with two seconds remaining in regulation to send it to overtime.

The Thunder opened the extra frame on a 7-2 stretch, but Charlotte battled back to get within just one following a Graham triple with 13.0 seconds left. After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander split a pair of free throws, PJ Washington just narrowly missed rolling in the game-tying, potential and-one basket at the other end. Unfortunately, Charlotte’s luck ran out as the rookie just missed the first free throw and then intentionally missed the second to end the game.

“It came down to too many mistakes late, too many costly turnovers, lack of execution,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “You have to give them credit. They made, maybe, enough plays. We didn’t make enough plays down the stretch, but I thought our guys battled in general tonight. We put ourselves in a position to win this game. It’s frustrating because I thought we had control there for a minute. A few breakdowns defensively and a few turnovers and it cost us.”

Graham finished with 15 points, a career-high nine rebounds and a game-high 13 assists for his ninth double-double of the campaign (and nearly his first-ever NBA triple-double). Washington (14 points), Miles Bridges (11), Bismack Biyombo (10) and Cody Martin (10) also scored in double figures with Biyombo pulling down a team-high 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the campaign.

As for Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander continued his hot stretch with a game-high 27 points and Dennis Schröder added another 24 points off the bench. Chris Paul chipped in 16 points and a team-high six assists and Steven Adams racked up 14 points, a game-high 12 rebounds and two blocks in the victory.

Charlotte started the evening 0-of-18 from three, finishing with a 7-of-39 clip from long range (17.9%). The Hornets also went just 11-of-18 from the free-throw line (61.1%) and committed 15 total turnovers leading to 23 points for the Thunder.

The Hornets will now head back on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Dec. 29, beginning at 8 PM EST at the FedEx Forum. Catch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.