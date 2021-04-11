Hornets Rally From 17 Down, Can’t Close Out Hawks in Loss

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | Miles Bridges Postgame | Brad Wanamaker Postgame

The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the NBA’s best this season when it comes to performing in clutch time, but on Sunday afternoon against Atlanta, they simply couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch, leading to a tough 105-101 loss at Spectrum Center.

Miles Bridges followed up his big performance on Friday night with another 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting, seven rebounds and two assists in the loss. This marks the first time this season that Bridges has scored at least 20 points in consecutive games and fourth time overall in his three-year NBA career.

Atlanta roared out of the gates on fire, opening up a 24-7 first-quarter lead before the Hornets picked up the pace and battled back to enter halftime down just 52-45. Charlotte grabbed its first lead of the game midway through the third and then eventually pulled ahead by eight with 5:56 remaining on the clock.

The Hawks responded with a 13-5 run to tie the game at 99, but the Hornets went back in front thanks to a Terry Rozier layup at the 2:14 mark. Atlanta retook the lead after a 4-0 stretch and following empty possessions by both sides, Charlotte had one final chance to snag the victory, but Rozier’s go-ahead, corner triple came up short in the closing seconds.

“We struggled to score early on. We just couldn’t make a shot,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “We had a rough first quarter scoring the ball. We’ve seen that a few times throughout the last couple weeks. Guys continued to fight. We had a 10-point lead there in the fourth quarter (with 7:16 remaining) – we just couldn’t close it out.”

Rozier (18 points), Devonte’ Graham (16) and Brad Wanamaker (13) also all scored in double figures for Charlotte with Graham adding a team-high seven assists to his statline. PJ Washington finished with eight points, two rebounds and three assists before exiting the game in the second half with a right ankle sprain.

Bodgan Bogdanović led Atlanta with a season-high 32 points and drained a career-high 8-of-16 three-point attempts in the victory. Clint Capela racked up 20 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for his 35th double-double of the campaign, while the short-handed Hawks also got double-digit scoring performances from Brandon Goodwin (17), Lou Williams (13; 10 in the fourth) and Kevin Huerter (10).

Charlotte had just 12 turnovers leading to a mere 11 points for Atlanta, although shot just 15-of-43 from deep (35%), while the Hawks went 17-of-39 on three-point attempts (44%). This loss also marked the first one of the year for the Hornets when holding a lead at the end of the fourth quarter (now 22-1); they had previously been the only team in the league still undefeated in this situation.

Up next for the Hornets is the opening half of an all-home back-to-back starting against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, April 13 at 8 PM EST. Catch the action on Bally Sports and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.