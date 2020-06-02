Hornets President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak's Statement Regarding the Passing of Wes Unseld

June 2, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak released the following statement today regarding the passing of Wes Unseld:

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Wes Unseld. Wes was a Hall of Fame player and a tremendous husband and father. As a teammate, he was tough, dependable and competitive to no end. He was our captain, our leader and our source of strength and courage. I’ll forever cherish our friendship and the moments we shared together, including winning the NBA Championship in 1978. I extend my deepest sympathies to Connie, Wes, Jr., Kim and the entire Unseld family.