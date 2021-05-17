Hornets to Play Pacers on Tuesday, May 18 in 2021 State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament

May 16, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets will face the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this Tuesday, May 18at 6:30 p.m. ET as part of the 2021 State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament.

With a win, the tenth seed Hornets will then play for a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Playoffs, traveling to play the loser of this Tuesday’s Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards game on Thursday, May 20. A Hornets win on May 20 would clinch the eighth seed in the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Tuesday’s Hornets and Pacers matchup will be televised nationally exclusively on TNT. Fans can also tune-in WFNZ for all the action. First-year play-by-play man Sam Farber has the call on the Hornets Radio Network with the pregame show on WFNZ hosted by WFNZ personalities Travis Hancock and Kyle Bailey and postgame hosted by Bailey and Stan Norfleet. The game will also be carried via national radio broadcast on ESPN Radio.

Tickets for all potential Hornets home games in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs are on sale now at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.