Hornets Play Host to 76ers, Look to Get Right on Homestand

A much-needed three-game homestand awaits the road-weary Charlotte Hornets as they get things going against the Philadelphia 76ers starting tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

Charlotte is 0-3 this season against Philadelphia, although has lost each contest by an average of just 2.0 points per game. In the most recent meeting in Charlotte on Nov. 17, Kemba Walker exploded for a franchise-record 60 points, but the Hornets lost in overtime on a last-second three-pointer by the then recently-acquired Jimmy Butler.

Rookie Miles Bridges will hope to have another nice outing against the 76ers after averaging 9.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 1.0 BPG, while shooting 52.4 percent and 55.6 percent from the field and three, respectively, over the three initial meetings. Since moving into the starting lineup after the All-Star Break, Bridges is shooting better from all three areas of the court, which includes a crisp 87.5 percent conversion rate from the charity stripe.

With Philadelphia planning to hold back Joel Embiid (rest), Butler will likely shoulder more of an offensive load for the visiting 76ers. A highly-regarded two-way player, the Marquette product is putting up 19.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.9 APG and 1.9 SPG in seven March outings and on the year, ranks second in the NBA in steal/foul ratio (1.15) and fourth in takeaways per game (1.96).

Despite its abundance of star power, the 76ers sit just 23rd in the NBA in offensive rating since the All-Star Break (108.1), one spot behind Charlotte (108.3). Defense has been Philadelphia’s calling card of late (106.1; fifth best since ASB), so the Hornets need everyone on board to be aggressive, space the floor and knock down shots if they want to pull out an elusive victory over the pesky 76ers.

Game Note – Boban Marjanović will likely start for Philadelphia at center… Cody Zeller (left knee soreness) is doubtful to play. This would be his fourth straight missed game… Philadelphia has won each of its last four games and nine straight meetings against Charlotte… Walker and Wilt Chamberlain (4X) are the only NBA players to ever scored 60+ points against the 76ers.

Classic Fact – Derrick Coleman led the Hornets in scoring (20.3 PPG), rebounding (12.5) and blocks (3.0) in the first round of the 2000 Eastern Conference playoffs against Philadelphia. Coleman, a former 76er who signed with Charlotte the previous summer, was ironically traded back to Philadelphia one year later as part of a three-team deal that sent George Lynch, Robert Traylor, Jerome Moiso and Chris Porter to the Hornets.