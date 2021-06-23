Hornets to Pick 11th in 2021 NBA Draft

June 22, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets will have the 11th overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft after tonight’s results at the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. The Hornets entered the lottery with the highest odds to receive the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft after winning a tiebreaker over San Antonio.

This marks the first time that Charlotte has not changed position in the lottery since the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery when the Hornets finished 12th, eventually selecting PJ Washington out of Kentucky during the 2019 NBA Draft. This is the fourth instance in franchise history the Hornets finished 11th in the lottery as this would be the third time the Hornets selected a player 11th overall.

The last time Charlotte picked 11th, the Hornets selected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky) in the 2018 NBA Draft, and traded his draft rights to the LA Clippers for the draft rights to Miles Bridges (Michigan State), a 2020 second-round pick, which Charlotte used to select Vernon Carey Jr., and a 2021 second-round draft pick, the 56th overall pick in this year’s draft. Charlotte also had the 11th overall pick during the 2017 NBA Draft and selected Malik Monk (Kentucky).

Along with the 56th overall selection, the Hornets own the 57th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, which will take place on Thursday, July 29.