Hornets Past Opening Night, Now ‘Focused’ on Minnesota

The Charlotte Hornets were soaring offensively in their season-opening comeback victory over Chicago on Wednesday evening. Tonight, they’ll look to keep the ball rolling (and moving), while tightening up the defense as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 7 PM EST tipoff at Spectrum Center.

Despite just three total NBA seasons under their belts, rookie PJ Washington, Devonte’ Graham and Dwayne Bacon erupted for 72 combined points and 15 three-pointers in the team’s one-point win against the Bulls. The offense was certainly humming to Coach Borrego’s liking, but with that outing officially in the rearview mirror, all eyes are now on Friday’s opponent.

“We can’t be happy with a win from yesterday. It’s over with now,” said Malik Monk after Thursday’s practice. “Now, we’re focused on our gameplan with the Timberwolves. We’ve got clips on our iPads. We’ve got a lot of stuff that the coaches help us with before the game. We just have to look at it and I think we’ll be alright.”

Minnesota went 17-25 under Head Coach Ryan Saunders last season, ranking 13th in offensive rating (111.6) and 27th in defensive rating (115.1) during this stretch. Karl-Anthony Towns was one of four NBA players to average at least 24.0 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 1.0 BPG last season, while Andrew Wiggins added 18.1 PPG on just 41.2% shooting (33.9% from three).

Former NBA All-Defensive First-Teamer Robert Covington played just 22 games for Minnesota because of a knee injury after coming over in the Jimmy Butler trade on Nov. 12. He registered marks of 14.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.5 APG, 2.3 SPG and 1.1 BPG for the Timberwolves and his return will surely help upgrade a defensive unit that was one of the NBA’s worst last season.

Game Notes: Miles Bridges had a career-high 20 points at home against Minnesota on March 23, 2019… Charlotte has won six of its seven home games against the Timberwolves since the start of the 2012-13 NBA season… The Hornets’ most recent 2-0 start came in 2016-17.