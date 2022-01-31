Hornets Partner with Blue Cross NC Once Again for 2022 Black History Month Efforts

January 31, 2022 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) today announced that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) will serve as the presenting partner of the organization’s Black History Month efforts for the fourth consecutive year, which will include a variety of in-person and virtual experiences throughout February.

Once again this year, Black History Month will include a virtual webinar featuring leaders from HSE and Blue Cross NC. The conversation aims to raise awareness about the positive impact whole-person health has on quality of life and the importance of reframing conversations about mental health in the Black community.

The panel will include Hornets Director of Health Care & Sports Performance Joe Sharpe and Blue Cross NC Lead Medical Director of Behavioral Health & Health Equity Dr. Nora Dennis, and will be moderated by Good Stress Company Co-Founder & CEO Rwenshaun Miller. The webinar will be available to view on-demand on Wednesday, February 16.

On Sunday, February 27, current students and alumni of historically black colleges and universities will come together at Spectrum Center for an HBCU career fair and networking panel from 12:30-3:30 p.m., followed by an HBCU-themed game night when the Hornets take on the Detroit Pistons, in a day that will celebrate the impact of Black history and HBCU excellence.

“Black History Month is an incredibly important time for our organization and our country, and we are proud to once again celebrate it with our friends at Blue Cross NC,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “In addition to highlighting the resiliency of Black leaders who have paved the way for so many of us, there’s an added element this year focused on self-care and mental strength, which is undoubtably more important than ever given the unique nature of the past two years.”

“Serving with partners like the Charlotte Hornets, Blue Cross NC proudly celebrates and recognizes Black History Month,” said Blue Cross NC President & CEO Dr. Tunde Sotunde. “We look forward to continuing to support whole-person health and well-being initiatives across all communities across North Carolina.”

Additional content, including more information about each of the organizations’ Black History Month efforts, will be available at HornetsBHM.com throughout the month of February. HSE will also honor Black History Month through the digital and social channels of the Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm, Hornets Venom GT and Spectrum Center.

To tip off the Black History Month partnership and honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, volunteers from HSE and Blue Cross NC spent January 12 at Charlotte-based Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays, Inc., helping to sort and pack non-perishable food items for individuals and families in Mecklenburg County in need of healthy food.