Hornets Partner with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina for 2021 Black History Month Efforts

February 3, 2021 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment today announced that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina for the third straight year will serve as the presenting partner of the organization’s Black History Month efforts this season, which will include various virtual events and new initiatives.

The highlight of the month will be a virtual webinar focused on economic mobility and health equity that features a conversation with Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield and Blue Cross NC President & CEO Dr. Tunde Sotunde. The pre-recorded webinar will also include additional video features and will be released on February 25.

Additionally, Hornets players will take part in a virtual conversation with local youths, discussing how they can use their existing platforms and voices to influence change.

“We are proud to once again partner with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to celebrate Black History Month,” said Whitfield. “Though we may not be able to do so in person, it remains imperative that we commemorate Black History Month and remember all of those leaders who helped pave the way to growth and progress in our country.”

“Black History Month is a time of reflection, celebration and education on the contributions of the Black community throughout our nation's history,” said Dr. Sotunde. “We are excited to collaborate with the Hornets in honoring the historical and ongoing accomplishments of Black people that have and continue to shape every aspect of our state and nation. We look forward to continuing these efforts year-round as we work to address the root causes of health disparities in our diverse communities across the state.”

HSE will also honor Black History Month through the digital and social channels of the Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm, Hornets Venom GT and Spectrum Center. In conjunction with the organization’s recently announced Social Justice Platform and the Hornets Innovation Summit, hornets.com will have a series of features on former Hornets players who have become entrepreneurs. Additional Black History Month content will include features on HSE employees and Honey Bees, as well as guests on the daily Hornets Hive Cast podcast with radio announcer Sam Farber, a “This Day in History” series and highlights of SHARE Charlotte’s list of Black-led, Black-benefitting nonprofits.

Internally, HSE team members will have the opportunity to virtually attend the “Carolina Civil Rights Journey” exhibit at the Levine Museum of the New South. The subject of the exhibit is to “discover the triumphs and challenges faced by African Americans in the New South after the end of slavery, and how Black North Carolinians fought for the promises of the New South to be kept.” The organization will also provide information on additional virtual exhibits, events, resources and books.