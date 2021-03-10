Hornets Opening Second Half, Homestand Against Pistons

Charlotte Hornets (17-18) vs. Detroit Pistons (10-26)

Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 7 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Hornets won, 87-76 on Feb. 10, 2020 in Detroit

Hornets Return from All-Star Break Rested and Hopefully Healthier

Charlotte posted a relatively strong finish to the first-half schedule by going 3-3 on an all-Western Conference road trip despite enduring injuries and absences from Gordon Hayward, Cody Zeller, Devonte’ Graham, PJ Washington and Caleb Martin along the way. Seven days off should provide a much-needed boost to the rotation in addition to the return of rookies Vernon Carey Jr., Nick Richards, Grant Riller and Nate Darling from the recently-concluded G League bubble in Orlando. Health and availability will be paramount throughout the league with such a condensed second-half schedule and the Hornets are certainly no exception.

Jerami Grant Making Most of New Opportunity in Detroit

Detroit officially closed the curtain on the Blake Griffin era after releasing the now-Brooklyn Net right before the All-Star Break with forward Jerami Grant having emerged as the team’s go-to option. Grant somewhat surprisingly rejected an offer to return to Denver last offseason in lieu of taking on a bigger role in Detroit, and so far, has been one of the NBA’s most surprising players this season. Grant has nearly doubled his previous career scoring average (23.4 points right now on 43% shooting), while tallying 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 blocks over 33 outings this season in the Motor City thus far.

Charlotte Needs to Continue Paint Scoring Presence

Despite a 10-26 record, the Pistons have held their own defensively this season and currently sit 19th in the league in this category (112.1). Contrary to the Hornets, Detroit has focused its defensive efforts to guarding the three-point line and are allowing the eight-fewest makes (12.0) and fourth-fewest attempts (32.0) from this range. Naturally though, that’s led to the Pistons surrendering the sixth-most points in the paint (49.6), an area that Charlotte ranked fifth offensively in the NBA across its six-game road trip (55.0). Look for the hosts to play aggressively and attack the paint against a less-than-formidable Detroit frontcourt.

Preview Quote

“I think we like where we’re at. Obviously, things could be a little bit better, but we can’t dwell on the past. Moving forward, we’re happy where we’re at and as far as room for improvement, we know [it’s there]. This locker room is special and I’m glad to be around these coaches. Once we get this break mentally and physically, it’s going to be really special for us – and we get our fans back.” – Terry Rozier following the team’s road win in Minnesota on March 3

Final Thoughts

Making their first appearance at Spectrum Center since Terry Rozier’s game-winning buzzer-beater over the Warriors on Feb. 20, the Hornets will begin their post-All-Star Break schedule with a much-welcomed three-game homestand. Starting tonight, Charlotte needs to take advantage of this winnable-game trifecta, especially knowing that another lengthy road trip into the Western Conference is looming next week.

Additional Notes

G Killian Hayes (right hip strain) and C Jahlil Okafor (right knee surgery) are both out for Detroit… The Pistons are 2-7 since Feb. 14 (both wins on the road; also had two games postponed during this span)… Charlotte has won 10 consecutive head-to-head meetings with the Pistons (last loss: at Detroit on Oct. 18, 2017), which is one victory shy of matching the second-longest winning streak against the same opponent in team history (11 vs. Detroit from 1993-95; also won 13 in a row vs. Orlando from 2016-18).