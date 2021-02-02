Hornets Opening Four-Game Homestand Against Philadelphia

By Sam Perley

Charlotte Hornets (10-11) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-6)

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at 7 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: 76ers won, 118-101, on Jan. 4, 2021 in Philadelphia

Hornets Rotation Continues to Step Up Through Adversity

Two days removed from losing second-leading scorer Terry Rozier at halftime to a sprained ankle, the Hornets were without another starter in PJ Washington for most of the second half after he suffered a right foot sprain down in Miami on Monday night. Resiliency prevailed once again though, as Charlotte grinded its way to a dramatic 129-121 overtime win over the Heat. Over the last three games, the Hornets’ bench is averaging 47.3 points on 52% shooting and 47% from distance and has been a major reason why the team has won each of these outings.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid Playing at MVP-Caliber Level Right Now

Through a quarter of the regular season thus far, 76ers center Joel Embiid has emerged as a leading candidate for the NBA MVP award. The Cameroonian native is currently averaging a career-high 28.3 points (fourth in the NBA) on 54% shooting (40% from three on 2.9 attempts per game), 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks in 16 appearances. Embiid missed the team’s last outing in Indiana on Sunday night because of back soreness, although did practice Tuesday afternoon. Per usual, he’ll likely be the usual handful for a Hornets frontcourt that won’t have Washington available at its disposal.

Expect Lots of Fast-Break Scoring from Both Sides

The 76ers combined for 51 fast-break points in two wins against the Hornets earlier this season and through Monday night, currently rank second in the league in this category (16.5 points), while Charlotte is sixth (15.1). While both teams are excelling offensively in these situations, defending it has been an entirely different story. Philadelphia and Charlotte are allowing the most (16.8) and fifth-most (14.4) fast-break points per game, respectively. Whichever side can get its transition defense in order the quickest tonight could be the one walking away with a victory when it’s all said and done.

Preview Quote

“This [Hornets] team excites me. Every game is a great challenge and tomorrow is a great challenge. We have to get over the hump on [Philadelphia] and Embiid is a big part of that. We have to find ways to limit him and score as well. I love this challenge tomorrow night. I think it’s great for our guys. I loved it [Monday] night in Miami. This is who we are. We just keep rolling. There’s no backdown in this group. Everybody’s stepping up right now.” – Coach Borrego

Final Thoughts

The Hornets have run off three consecutive wins against reigning playoff teams and will look to make it four-in-a-row against the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers. With Washington ruled out and Rozier officially questionable, it’ll take a massive effort by Charlotte in order to snap its long losing streak to Philadelphia, although the team has certainly proved to be up for the challenge over its past three appearances.

Additional Notes

F Mike Scott (right knee soreness) and G Terrance Ferguson (Health and Safety Protocols) were out for the 76ers on Sunday night… Philadelphia has won six of its last seven outings, although is 10-1 at home and just 5-5 on the road this season… The Hornets have dropped 13 consecutive head-to-head meetings with the 76ers (last win: 109-93 at home on Nov. 2, 2016).