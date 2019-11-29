Hornets Opening Back-to-Back with Round 3 Against Pistons

The Charlotte Hornets will look to go three-for-three against the Detroit Pistons this season as these two sides square off once again starting tonight at 7 PM EST at Little Caesars Arena.

Both contests this season between Charlotte and Detroit have been decided at the buzzer, the latter coming out on top in both. Two nights ago, the Hornets forced three inbounds sequences and walled off Derrick Rose from putting up a potential game-winning shot all in the final 12 seconds to seal a dramatic 102-101 home win.

“I thought it would be another close game with these guys,” said Head Coach James Borrego, whose Hornets have now won eight straight against Detroit. “This is how we’re going to have to win games. We’re just going to have to grind it out, but the beautiful thing is for my young guys, it’s learning through these close games. There’s nothing like being in close games, playing for 48 minutes, playing through the stress level, the anxiety of close games.”

Devonte’ Graham finished Wednesday’s game with 16 points, seven rebounds and a career-high 15 assists and Bismack Biyombo racked up a season-best 19 points and nine rebounds as the team’s fill-in starting center. Detroit’s Blake Griffin had a season-high 26 points and fellow frontcourter Andre Drummond put up 14 points, a game-high 21 rebounds and seven assists.

Charlotte tallied just three individual turnovers, tied for their second-lowest single-game total in team history. The Hornets didn’t shoot the ball particularly well (7-of-30 from three; 23.3%), instead taking advantage of free throws (17-of-20; 85.0%) and 15 points off nine Detroit giveaways. They sit seventh in the NBA in this latter category (19.0 PPG; 17th last season).

The last three faceoffs in Detroit have been decided by an average of 11.3 PPG in Charlotte’s favor, although three of the last five overall have come down to the final possession. Detroit’s defensive rating is eighth in the NBA since Nov. 15 (104.1), but as long as the Hornets continue to take advantage of easy scoring opportunities and stay physical with Griffin and Drummond, they should set themselves up nicely for the opener of a back-to-back, two-game road trip.

Game Notes: G Reggie Jackson (lower back stress reaction) and G Khyri Thomas (right foot surgery) are still out for Detroit… Cody Zeller (left hip contusion) and Malik Monk (left fifth finger sprain) are probable for Charlotte… Per ESPN.com, the Hornets’ eight-game winning streak against Detroit is the fourth longest against any one opponent in franchise history.